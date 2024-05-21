Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 2439415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDOC

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,368 shares of company stock worth $1,968,587. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 203,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.