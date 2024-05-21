TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.48.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$22.41. 2,142,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,606. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.38. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.12 and a 1-year high of C$27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

