TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.19. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 4,026,517 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.