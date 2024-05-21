Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $178.35. 16,286,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,289,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $568.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

