The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,595. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

