The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 75,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.6 %

CI opened at $333.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.59. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.