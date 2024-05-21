The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. 1,172,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.01 and its 200-day moving average is $322.59. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

