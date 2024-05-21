The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

