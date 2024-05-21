The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 7,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $14.99.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
