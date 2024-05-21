The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 133,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,654. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

