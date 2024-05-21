The Goldman Sachs Group Trims The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Target Price to $1.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.
The Container Store Group Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,660. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
