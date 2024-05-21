The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,991 shares of company stock worth $35,915,914 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

