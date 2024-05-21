The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Declares $0.02 Semi-annual Dividend

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0239 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

