The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

