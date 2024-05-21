The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.45

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

LON SAIN opened at GBX 522.35 ($6.64) on Tuesday. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 543 ($6.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £931.45 million, a PE ratio of 882.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 506.20.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Padmesh Shukla purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £7,984 ($10,147.43). Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.