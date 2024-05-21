The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.45

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.3 %
LON SAIN opened at GBX 522.35 ($6.64) on Tuesday. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 543 ($6.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £931.45 million, a PE ratio of 882.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 506.20.
Insider Activity
In other Scottish American Investment news, insider Padmesh Shukla purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £7,984 ($10,147.43). Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
