The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

