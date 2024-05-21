The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 675,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,225. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.76, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,637 shares of company stock worth $52,221,515 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

