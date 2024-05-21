The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $2,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $27,925,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

