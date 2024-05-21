TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.