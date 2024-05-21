TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
