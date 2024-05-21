Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $187,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $170,036,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,372,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 361.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.4 %

TRI stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. 64,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,676. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

