Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,098 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

