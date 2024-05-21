Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,543 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average is $183.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $201.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.