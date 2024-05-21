Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,562,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95,064 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000.

NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $498.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $45.65.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

