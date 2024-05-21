Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

