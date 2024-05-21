Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

