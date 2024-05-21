Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HON opened at $204.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

