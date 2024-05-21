Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

