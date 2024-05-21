Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.56 and a 1-year high of $187.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

