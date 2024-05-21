Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

