Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after buying an additional 556,501 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 429,699 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

