Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,081,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,935,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $325.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

