Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $5.94 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

RDVY opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

