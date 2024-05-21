Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

