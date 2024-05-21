Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Paychex Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.
Read Our Latest Report on PAYX
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Lowe’s Companies Tracking to New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.