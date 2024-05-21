Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $546.37 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $441.06 and a one year high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.