Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $374,530,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 109,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.67 and a 52-week high of $253.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.