Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,209.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

