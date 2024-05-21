Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after buying an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.