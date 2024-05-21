Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $783.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $744.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

