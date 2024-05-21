Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $5,890,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

