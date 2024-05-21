Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

