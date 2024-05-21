Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 114 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $437.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

