Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

