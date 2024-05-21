Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,740,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $145.21 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,399,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $473,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 135,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,399,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,224 shares of company stock worth $57,143,630. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

