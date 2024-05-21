Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $66,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

