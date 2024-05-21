Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5,549.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Terex by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $302,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

NYSE:TEX opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

