Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $664.77.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $670.15 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

