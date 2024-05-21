Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

