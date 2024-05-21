Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,402 shares of company stock worth $735,976 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

About Waste Connections



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

