Tieton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Climb Global Solutions makes up approximately 3.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

CLMB traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

